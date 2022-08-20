The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) this week announced that it has presented the 2022 Dominique Award to the family of the late Newport musician LeRoy White, who was given the award posthumously at the organization’s “Raise Up the Arts” celebration in June.

The annual award honors individuals who have championed the arts in Newport County and demonstrated a collaborative and positive spirit in the arts community.

LeRoy White moved to Newport in 1977 and performed with local bands Channel One, Kahn and White, and the History of Jazz. He developed his own sound, which he labeled “Ethnic, Urban, New Age with Soul and Conscience.” White eventually took the Soul & Conscience Tour to every state in the country but remained deeply connected to the Newport community until his death in 2021. He brought his music to concerts, parades, and other venues, playing and praying for peace and amity among people.

“LeRoy left a powerful legacy of unity, goodwill, and wonderful music,” said ACA President Susan Woythaler. “The ACA is very pleased to recognize his lengthy and significant contributions to Newport County by awarding his family this award in his memory.”

Information about the 2023 Dominique award is posted on the ACA website, www.newportarts.org.