Meet your new best friend, Ollie– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Ollie is a 2-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Ollie is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 -59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Ollie;

Are you ready for an absolute hunk of a dog? Meet Ollie! He’s a wonderful guy who’s just missing a family. Have a dog at home? He’s made dog friends before and could do well with a canine sibling as well as dog savvy kids. He gets sooo excited to meet new people and dogs, he is known to do some artistic leaps through the air! And when Ollie has had his fill of fun time, he loves to cuddle close up to his people and nap!

If you’d like to meet Ollie, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.