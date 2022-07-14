Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, July 18 – 31.

This story will be updated as we learn about more events/listings, check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see here? Add it to our event calendar.

Monday, July 18

Jay Leno to perform at The Firehouse Theater July 18 – 21, will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Newport County

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quintet at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater:  Jay Leno  at 8 pm

Tuesday, July 19

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Easton’s Beach: The Greg Sherrod Band from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Caddyshack at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
  • The Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater:  Jay Leno  at 8 pm

Wednesday, July 20

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Tony Award-Winning Cinderella opens at Theatre By The Sea on July 20

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fort Adams: Music At The Fort featuring Rhode Island Youth Stage Band from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm, The Anonymous Club at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Lainey Dionne from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan live on the patio from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater:  Jay Leno  at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Thursday, July 21

  • Easton’s Beach: T-Bone from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Festival presents For Pete’s Sake (Sold Out!)
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Laura Veirs from 6:30 pm to 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane live on the patio from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater:  Jay Leno  at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 22

  • Bar & Board: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keats & Co Acoustic Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck, Live music at The Pineapples from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Festival presents The Tallest Man on Earth (sold out!)
  • King Park: Folk music with Irish In America, opening Bill Killian’s Voyages from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk presents Evening with Goose: Set 2 (sold out!)
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officer’s Club: Two Across at 5:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
  • Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight

Saturday, July 23

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alan Bernstein Trio from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: “Folk Fest” from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk presents Marcus Mumford & Friends (sold out!)
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Brennan Burns at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk Festival presents Lucius Saturday Night Fever (Sold Out!)
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live acoustic music at 4:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Nate C. from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Jimmy Weinstock from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 24

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music at 11 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: “Folk Fest” from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Brennan Burns at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk Festival presents Deer Tick (sold out!)
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Monday, July 25

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm

Tuesday, July 26

Preservation Society to host Julian Fellowes at The Breakers on July 26

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Billy Murray, Jan Vogler, and Friends: New Worlds Live at 8 pm
  • Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
  • The Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wednesday, July 27

Grammy-nominated string band Della Mae will perform at JPT Film & Events Center on July 27

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Della Mae live at 8 pm
  • Landing: The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: TITTB Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan live on the patio from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Family-Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Thursday, July 28

  • Easton’s Beach: Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Mount Vernon Ladies Association presents George Washington and The Pursuit of Religious Freedom at 5:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Dan Decristofaro at 4:30 pm, Cole & John at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane live on the patio from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 29

  • Bar & Board: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Top Gun: Maverick at 4:30 pm, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Jazz Festival presents Nate Smith & Friends at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officer’s Club: Windward Beat at 5:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
  • Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight

Saturday, July 30

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: “Festival All Stars” from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Top Gun: Maverick at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Amy Kucharik and Friends from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dee Jayne from 4 pm to 7 pm, Out Cry from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 31

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music at 11 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keith J.G. McCurdy of Vudu Sister from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm at The Fire Pit
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Revolve Dance Project live at 3 pm & 6 pm
  • King Park: Bar Fly, CC Louise & Friends from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins from 1 pm to 4 pm,  Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

