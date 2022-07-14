Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, July 18 – 31.
This story will be updated as we learn about more events/listings, check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see here? Add it to our event calendar.
Monday, July 18
Jay Leno to perform at The Firehouse Theater July 18 – 21, will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Newport County
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm, 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Community Farmers Market at Miantonomi Park
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 8 pm: Jay Leno at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quintet at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Jay Leno at 8 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7:15 pm
Tuesday, July 19
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 6 pm: Family Night Concert featuring The Greg Sherrod Band at Easton’s Beach
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Newport Dance Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7:15 pm: Sharks Come Cruisin on the Coastal Queen Evening Cruise
- 8 pm: Jay Leno at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach: The Greg Sherrod Band from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Caddyshack at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Jay Leno at 8 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department Compensation at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 12:30 pm, Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm
Wednesday, July 20
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Tony Award-Winning Cinderella opens at Theatre By The Sea on July 20
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: Arboreta Open Hours
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset Concert Series featuring Colby James & The Ramblers at Blithewold
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Newport Dance Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 8 pm: Jay Leno at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fort Adams: Music At The Fort featuring Rhode Island Youth Stage Band from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm, The Anonymous Club at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Lainey Dionne from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan live on the patio from 5 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Jay Leno at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown School Committee at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
Thursday, July 21
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Seventh Day Baptist Meeting House
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 6 pm: Easton’s Beach Children’s Night featuring T-Bone at Easton’s Beach
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Newport Dance Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 8 pm: Jay Leno at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:25 pm: newportFILM presents Sheryl on the Newport Polo grounds
Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: T-Bone from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Festival presents For Pete’s Sake (Sold Out!)
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Laura Veirs from 6:30 pm to 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane live on the patio from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Jay Leno at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Friday, July 22
Things To Do
- 10 am to 7 pm: Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 6 pm: Sunset Drag Cruise w/ Haus of Neptune
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Newport Dance Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keats & Co Acoustic Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck, Live music at The Pineapples from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Festival presents The Tallest Man on Earth (sold out!)
- King Park: Folk music with Irish In America, opening Bill Killian’s Voyages from 5 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk presents Evening with Goose: Set 2 (sold out!)
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officer’s Club: Two Across at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
- Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, July 23
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am to 7 pm: Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Newport’s British Occupation
- 11 am & 2 pm: “Gunther Talks Cars” at Newport Car Museum
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 4 pm – 8:30 pm: Food Truck Sunsets at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Newport Dance Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alan Bernstein Trio from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: “Folk Fest” from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk presents Marcus Mumford & Friends (sold out!)
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Brennan Burns at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk Festival presents Lucius Saturday Night Fever (Sold Out!)
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic music at 4:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Nate C. from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Jimmy Weinstock from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, July 24
Things To Do
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School Gymnasium
- 10 am to 7 pm: Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 5 pm: Summer Concert Series featuring Crushed Velvet at Burr’s Hill Park
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Newport Dance Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: “Folk Fest” from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Brennan Burns at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk Festival presents Deer Tick (sold out!)
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Monday, July 25
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 1 pm, 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Community Farmers Market at Miantonomi Park
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 8 pm: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County. Check back for updates.
Tuesday, July 26
Preservation Society to host Julian Fellowes at The Breakers on July 26
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 6 pm: Family Night Concert featuring Bar Fly at Easton’s Beach
- 7 pm: Memoir: A Theatrical Musical Piece by Steven Mackey at United Theatre
- 7:15 pm: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio Evening Cruise
- 8 pm: Billy Murray, Jan Vogler, and Friends: New Worlds Live at The JPT
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Billy Murray, Jan Vogler, and Friends: New Worlds Live at 8 pm
- Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County. Check back for updates.
Wednesday, July 27
Grammy-nominated string band Della Mae will perform at JPT Film & Events Center on July 27
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset Concert Series featuring The DMB Project at Blithewold
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Family-Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 8 pm: Della Mae live at The JPT
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Della Mae live at 8 pm
- Landing: The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Vineyards: TITTB Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan live on the patio from 5 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Family-Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County. Check back for updates.
Thursday, July 28
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: America’s Eden Book Signing Reception at Redwood Library
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Seventh Day Baptist Meeting House
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises
- 5:30 pm: America’s Eden Book Signing Reception at Redwood Library
- 5:30 pm: The Mount Vernon Ladies Association presents George Washington and The Pursuit of Religious Freedom at The JPT
- 6 pm: Easton’s Beach Children’s Night featuring Toe Jam Puppet Band at Easton’s Beach
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 8:15 pm: newportFILM presents Hargrove on the lawn at Rough Point
Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Mount Vernon Ladies Association presents George Washington and The Pursuit of Religious Freedom at 5:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Dan Decristofaro at 4:30 pm, Cole & John at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane live on the patio from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Blockhead at 8 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County. Check back for updates.
Friday, July 29
Things To Do
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 10 am to 7 pm: Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 6 pm to 9 pm: The 2022 Newport Show Gala Preview Party at The Audrain Middletown
- 6 pm: ARTSCAPES: A Garden Soirée of Art, Cuisine, & Dance
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Top Gun: Maverick at 4:30 pm, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Jazz Festival presents Nate Smith & Friends at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officer’s Club: Windward Beat at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
- Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County. Check back for updates.
Saturday, July 30
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am to 4 pm: The 2022 Newport Show at The Audrain Middletown
- 10 am to 7 pm: Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams
- 11 am: Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour: Common Burying Ground
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm: Newport Live Presents Dedicated Men of Zion at the former Newport Congregational Church: Sacred Soul
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: “Festival All Stars” from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Top Gun: Maverick at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Amy Kucharik and Friends from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dee Jayne from 4 pm to 7 pm, Out Cry from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County. Check back for updates.
Sunday, July 31
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Newport International Polo Series
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School Gymnasium
- 10 am to 4 pm: The 2022 Newport Show at The Audrain Middletown
- 10 am to 7 pm: Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 2 pm: Cocktail Wars Summer Splash sponsored by TUCK Gin at Bar & Board
- 3 pm & 6 pm: Revolve Dance Project live at The JPT
- 5 pm: Summer Concert Series featuring Back In The Day at Burr’s Hill Park
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Roam Around Rough Point
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keith J.G. McCurdy of Vudu Sister from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm at The Fire Pit
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Revolve Dance Project live at 3 pm & 6 pm
- King Park: Bar Fly, CC Louise & Friends from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County. Check back for updates.
