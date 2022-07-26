Spectacle Live will present The Sixties Show on Sunday, November 20th at 7 pm at the Jane Pickens Theater.

The Sixties Show is from NYC and is The Greatest 1960’s Musical Re-Creation Show on Earth. The band features former band members of The Who, Bob Dylan, and NBC TV’s Saturday Night Live band.

Tickets for The Sixties Show at the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center on Sunday, November 20th at 7 pm are $49-$79 and go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10 am at www.janepickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

THE SIXTIES SHOW

This is a show about time travel, going back to the 1960’s, based and around the most remarkable musical re-creation show you will ever see.

This popular theater show is a cross generational crowd pleaser and has been selling out every theater and performing arts center that the show plays at. The band is widely celebrated and known note for note re-creations of the hits, B-sides and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960’s.

In addition to the concert experience, the show is full multi -media Broadway type production that is powerfully dramatized by a combination of time travel special effects, narration, 60’s archival audio and newsreel footage and a light show. This seen to be believed bigger-than-life, Broadway theater styled show is nothing less than awe -inspiring.

The Sixties Show is a high energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960’s was and continues to be.

All the music is performed live, with no samples, backing tracks or prerecorded music of any kind.

The band uses a state-of-the-art sound system but, only plays authentic 1960’s period vintage and re issue vintage gear and instrumentation just like original artist’s and original recordings. This combined with genuine 1960’s mod costumes that the band wears only add to the meticulous detail and authenticity of this popular and powerful theater show.

The members of The Sixties Show were hand-picked to perform and record with Sir Paul McCartney, The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, The Bee Gees, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, and other legends and individually have performed at the most renown venues in the world such a Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, Wembley Stadium, The Grand Rex in Paris, The Budokan in Tokyo and others.

TICKET INFORMATION

JANE PICKENS THEATER

The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center is a world-class art house cinema located in Washington Square in the historic center of Newport, Rhode Island. As the only movie house in downtown Newport, The JPT is a film and event space with a sense of style based on history. The JPT does not just show films but creates experiences. In addition to screening films on a daily basis, the theater also hosts live music, parties and performances.

The JPT Newport is housed in a historic building that was built in 1834 as a church and has shown films since the silent days of the 1920s. The business is operated as a for profit business. The Friends of The Jane Pickens Theater, a non-profit 501(3)(c), exists to fund local educational film programming. www.janepickens.com

SPECTACLE LIVE

Spectacle Live was founded in 2012 to provide performing arts venues throughout New England with expert services in venue operations, booking and programming, venue and event marketing, venue programming and operational management, consulting, and event production. Since its founding, Spectacle Live has worked with more than a dozen New England venues on facility management, and in promoting, marketing, and producing hundreds of concerts, comedy, civic, educational, theatrical, and family entertainment events. Spectacle Live has also been a valuable consulting partner to municipalities and non-profit venue owners, developers, programmers, and operators. Spectacle Live has offices in Lexington and Lowell, MA and Laconia, NH. For more information, please contact Pete Lally, plally@spectaclelive.com or 617-531-1257. www.spectaclelive.com