Located on the corner of Narragansett and Bellevue, this condominium offers a premier location and privacy. The interior is comprised of a large open kitchen, living, and dining room with a wood-burning fireplace and a floor-to-ceiling window wall.

Completing the first floor is a side-by-side laundry and half-bathroom. The second floor has a unique and versatile layout, complete with two bedrooms, a pair of full bathtub style bathrooms, and a bonus room that offers the opportunity for a third bedroom. Additional amenities to this property include an updated air conditioning split system, attached garage, additional guest parking, and property management.

A fun note regarding this condominium complex is that it has one of the widest ranges of tree species on site. The grounds are beautifully manicured creating a quiet oasis in the center of Newport. This property can be sold fully furnished. Step right into a fabulous Newport experience!

CLICK HERE to see the full photos and details. To schedule a private showing, please contact Libby Kirwin at 401.864.5458.