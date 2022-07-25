The Potter League for Animals is pleased to announce that this year’s Yappy Hour broke records for attendance and fundraising for the 20-year event. Guests gathered at ‘The Waves’ on Ledge Road where they met animals available for adoption at the Potter League and supported the organization’s work by joining in for a ‘Paw Raise’ to support The Nuala Pell Animal Care Fund.

The fund ensures that homeless animals receive everything from basic care to treatment for serious medical issues. Thanks to these generous donors orphaned animals will continue to receive veterinary care, surgery, extensive rehabilitation, and life-saving medications often required before animals can be placed in a home.

“We are grateful to our gracious hosts, Marc Lewinstein, Xana O’Neil, and the guest of honor Malouf, who opened their home to fellow animal lovers.” Brad Shear CEO of the Potter League said. “We would also like to thank our Presenting Sponsor, Randal W. Poirier, ChFC, Financial Planner of Independence Financial Partners, our board of directors, our “Party Animals” committee, in-kind sponsors, and our team of volunteers in making Yappy Hour 2022 a howling success.”



The Potter League for Animals is a nonprofit organization that relies on generous donations and grant funding to provide lifesaving care to thousands of animals each year in our community. The Potter League is Rhode Island’s go-to animal care and resource center, where we provide shelter, veterinary care, behavior training, spay & neuter, owner assistance programs, humane education, and the opportunity for thousands of animals to find loving homes each year. Since 1929, the Potter League for Animals has provided direct care and services to help animals and people in need across Rhode Island and neighboring communities. From innovative medical and behavior programs to investments in outreach and advocacy, we’re advancing animal welfare and creating a more humane world for animals in our community and beyond.

For more information about Potter League for Animals., visit www.potterleague.org.