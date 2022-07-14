William J. Kelley, age 81, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 3, 2022 at St. Clare Home. He was the husband of Carmen (Beland) Kelley.

William was born in Fall River, MA to William and Mary (Reardon) Kelley. He grew up on Howard Street and graduated from De La Salle Academy. Shortly after graduation he joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return home, he met Carmen and they raised their two sons on Mumford Avenue. He began work at the JT O’Connell Lumber Yard on Long Wharf. He spent his entire career with JTs, eventually moving out to the Middletown location. Over the years he enjoyed time as a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Bill was a great family man and enjoyed many trips and gatherings over the years with extended family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife Carmen Kelley of Newport, his sons Joseph Kelley and his wife Jenny of Bristol, RI, and William Kelley and his wife Kristen of Wareham, MA, two grandchildren, Connor and Kaitlin Kelley, and two sisters, Nan O’Connor of Cranston, RI and Kathryn Smith and her husband Ira of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Jean Stevens, and a brother in law James O’Connor.

Funeral services will be announced in the coming weeks.

