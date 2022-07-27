Overview: January 10, 1938 - July 23, 2022

Rosalie B. (Lee) Weston, 84 of Middletown, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the John Clarke Nursing Home. Born in Cranston RI, she was the daughter of Virginia Weston Johnson.



Lee Lived most of her life in Newport and Middletown RI. Held many different job titles but retired from the Navy Base. Lee worked in food service to help feed the thousands of military personnel that came through year after year. She supervised the clients of the Maher Center to help people with special needs to have a job in the food service industry. After retirement Lee went on to volunteer at the Head Start Program where she received a certificate of appreciation. For three years she worked as a teacher’s aide and with the Head Start Grandparents’ Program at Cranston Calvert School. The Kindergarteners loved Miss Lee. She was awarded a citation from congress of the US in recognition of her service and dedication to the foster grandparents’ program. A presidents call to service award (2 Years in a row) and a Presidents Volunteer Service Award from the White House with Barack Obama Stamped Signature on it. (She loved her some Obama). Lee was also a long-standing Eastern Star for many years.



She loved crafts, yard sales, cruises, playing games, music, dancing with her brother Tippy, creating get togethers and most of all being surrounded by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. The family would like to thank Charlton Memorial Hospital and John Clark for the love and compassion they showed Lee during her time there.



Lee leaves behind a host of people that loved her. First of all, her five Godchildren: Victoria Lombard Nelson, Donna Weston, Marcia Johnson, Rhonda (Miller)Bryant, Karla (Peer) Mitchell. Brothers Kevin Johnson and Wife Marie of Wareham, Clifford (Tippy) Johnson of Portsmouth, Gary Johnson of Middletown, William and wife Vale Johnson of Yorktown VA. Sisters Dawn Daniels and husband Tommy, Cheryl Torrey and husband Larry all of Chesapeake VA. Pamela Massey and Virginia Lombard of Middletown RI, her brother-in-law Leon Bradley of Portsmouth RI. Her sisters-in Law Janice Johnson of New Bedford MA., Judith Rosenthal of Middletown RI and Lee Johnson of Warwick, RI. Her beloved Aunt Beatrice Link of Middletown RI. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins. She was the sister to the late Phyllis Bradley, Billy Weston, Harold Weston, Charlene Willington, David Johnson and Arlene Johnson, Gordon Johnson, Bobby and Wayne Johnson, sister-in-law to the late Dianne Johnson, Joanne Johnson and Irene Weston.



Calling hours will take place Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard, Newport. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 am.



Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown.

Donations in Lee’s memory may be made to Community Baptist Church.