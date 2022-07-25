Joseph “Joe” A. Ferri, age 90, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on July 22 2022 at the Newport Hospital. Joe came into this world on November 25, 1931 at Lying Hospital in Providence Rhode Island to Joseph and Margret (Pollitt) Ferri, Sr. He grew up in Pawtucket, RI and graduated from Pawtucket East High School where he held numerous records for Track and Field.

Joe attended Bryant College and graduated with an associate’s degree before joining the US Army to serve in the Korean War. Upon his return, he furthered his education at the University of Florida Gainesville where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Joe came to Aquidneck Island after graduation and married the love of his life, Jessica M. (Raposa) Ferri on August 31, 1957. Joe and Jessica settled in Portsmouth, RI where they lived their whole married lives. They had two children, Glen David Ferri and Jessica Marie (Ferri) Miller. Joe loved his time with the Portsmouth Little League as a coach and president of the league.

Joe made a career as a Sales Manager at Consolidated Freightways. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Portsmouth RI and served as President (1969-1970). He also participated in several Regional Traffic Clubs. Joe loved playing golf with his friends, playing black jack at Foxwood Casino and spending time with his family.

Joseph A Ferri is survived by his beloved wife, Jessica M. Ferri; his children Glen David Ferri (Lydia Ferri) resident of Florida, and Jessica Marie Miller (J Ryan Miller) resident of Pennsylvania. Joe has three surviving grandchildren: Cristina Alexis Ferri, Mariah Elizabeth Ferri, and Makena Nicole Miller. Joe’s first great-grandchild will be born in September 2022. Joe is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou Wilson. He was also survived by Charles Raposa (brother-in-law), Robert Raposa (brother-in-law), Mary Ellen Cary (sister-in-law), and Fred Raposa (brother-in-law) as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Ferri, his brothers-in-law, Manuel Raposa, Joseph Silva, and his sisters-in-law, Evelyn Silva and Eileen Raposa.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Church, East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Burial will follow the Mass at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave. (corner of Green End Ave. and Vaucluse Ave.), in Middletown, RI.