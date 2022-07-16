Jesse Patrick Friedman, of Newport passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was born on September 19, 1966, in Washington, DC. Jesse is survived by his daughter, his parents Robert and Lynda Friedman, and his siblings Travis Friedman and Guinnevere McMillion.

Jesse was a lifelong Aquidneck Islander and loved sailing his catamaran with his daughter. Jesse was a Master Mason and a member of St. Paul’s Lodge #14 of Middletown. May his soul finally be able to rest in peace.

“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars and see yourself running with them.” Marcus Aurelius

Services will be private.