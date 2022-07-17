Gloria jean Griffin 79, of Newport Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on July 13,2022.

Gloria was born on May 26,1943, in Newport, RI, to the late Lillian and James Griffin.

Gloria enjoyed painting and writing poems. She was a Newporter he entire life and was friends to many.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Kim Walker of Middletown, granddaughter Shayla of, Maine and her siblings, Robert Griffin, William Griffin, Melanie Griffin, and Mary Elizabeth Bailey.

Gloria is preceded in death by her daughter Holly Ann Walker, and her siblings, Duma Griffin, Roberta Miranda, and Edith Sims.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 21, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Community Baptist Church, 50 Marcus Wheatland Blvd in Newport. Her funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

