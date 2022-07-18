Mrs. Frances Moy, age 80, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 16, 2022.

The world lost a wonderful woman this past Friday. Frances Falconella (Toppa) Moy passed gently into the Lords Kingdom at home and surrounded by all her children. Born February 23, 1942, Frances lived a life wearing many hats through the generations. Her greatest accomplishment she would tell you was raising her five children. With her husband spending many months at a time on tour in Vietnam or at Sea with US Navy, she managed to parent her children, pay the bills and manage the house. All of this away from the support of family in San Diego, California. At the end of the Vietnam war, Newport became her home again and continued to raise her family in her hometown. Frances pursued her passion for antiques and opened an antique store, Blue Willow antiques at a couple of locations on Spring Street. An expert at spotting a true treasure at yard sales Frances became proficient at repairing old wicker furniture which she would sell at her store. Our home on Dresser Street was where she put her simple and elegant taste in interior design on display. She was justifiably proud of her results and made our home look fit for a magazine.

As the economy demanded and her children moved on to adulthood, Frances moved into the workforce and took a job at NUWC in the Weapons Analysis Facility as a system librarian responsible for system backup, account administration and general lab procedures. She trained new operators and built a new account. Frances was loved by her coworkers who worked with her for 20 years were deeply fond of her.

Other jobs she had was head baker at the former Star Market in Middletown and head chef at the Bellevue Newport nursing home.

Frances was a naturally skilled cook and baker. Everything was made from scratch and always amazingly good. Her children took pride in having friends over for family meals with many requests to get invited over for her Spaghetti and Meatballs. We could have sold tickets!

Besides her children, nothing made her prouder than her Italian heritage. She was a member for 20 years of the Forum Lodge Sons and Daughters of Italy, visited Italy with her son Chris and loved everything Italian. Her food and her sense of family reflected that heritage. When the care of her late son Terry Jr. was needed, it was her deep sense of her family values that called her to act and she set her life aside for his care, but even then, she handled that like she handled all things in her life, skillfully, gracefully and modestly.

We are all comforted with the knowledge she has rejoined her oldest son and her parents in heaven and the lord is already asking her to cook Sunday’s dinner .

Frances is survived by: her former husband, Terrance Moy Sr. and her children: Stephen Moy (Marilyn), Edward Moy (Alkione), Christopher Moy (Phyllis), Colleen Byrne (John-Shannon) and her siblings: Marilyn Moffatt, Shirley Smith and Frank Toppa. Frances will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Sarah Berkman, Meg Fodiman, Eamonn Moy, Alex Moy, Maya Byrne, Lily Moy, Abigail Byrne, Owen Moy, Celia Byrne, Trevor Moy, John August Byrne and Alyse Moy, and her great grandchildren: Luna Berkman and Chase Fodiman.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Gertrude Toppa and her eldest son, Terrance Moy Jr.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Frances Moy will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, at Broadway and Mann Ave., Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown.