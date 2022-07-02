DK1 Juan Castillo Sanchez Jr., USN, (Ret.), 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 30, 2022, in the RI Veterans Home Community Living Center. He was the husband of Erlinda (Ganzon) Sanchez for 54 years.

Juan was born in the Philippines, to Policarpio and Hillaria (Castillo) Sanchez. He grew up in Calaocan, Manaoag, Pangasinan, Philippines and was one of 10 children. After a long career in the US Navy, Juan earned his BS Degree in Accounting from Roger Williams University.

Juan is survived by his wife, Erlinda G. Sanchez, his children; Jennifer Sanchez-Olsen, and her husband David Olsen of Attleboro, MA, his siblings; Rudolfo (Aurora) Sanchez, of Middletown, Maria Erlinda (Angel) S. Esmerelda, of Middletown, his grandchildren; Matthew and Emily Olsen; and many nieces and nephews in the United States and the Philippines.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Juan’s name to the RI Veterans Home Community Living Center, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809.