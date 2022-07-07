Barbara V. Hull, 87, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 6, 2022. Born December 3, 1934 in Portsmouth, RI, to Manuel and Rose Perry. She was the wife of the late George R. Hull for 64 years.

Barbara grew up in Portsmouth, RI. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1952. Following graduation she worked as a bank teller, married, and raised four children. She worked at Lenthal School in Newport, RI in the school lunch program for over 10 years. Barbara was an avid reader, doll collector and garden enthusiast. She was a past member of the RI Rose Society. She brought that love of flowers to Chaves Gardens where she worked for several years before retiring. She loved to knit and bestowed her family with beautiful afghans, quilts and sweaters over the years.

Barbara is survived by her children Teresa Rafferty and spouse James, Robert W. Hull and spouse Carol Ann, Joanne M. Vosatka and spouse Pavel, and David G. Hull and spouse Laura. 9 grandchildren, Christopher Jellison, Amanda Barrile, Ryan Smith, Corey Smith, Jessica Rafferty, Austin Hull, Joshua Hull, Danielle Vosatka, Blake Hull and the late Jennamarie Hull, and 11 great grandchildren.

On Wednesday, July 13, at 11:30 AM, family and friends are invited to arrive at Memorial Funeral Home for processing to Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery for burial.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.