Antonio “Tommy” T. Ford, 78, of Newport, RI passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of Ellen (Meleleu) Ford.

Born January 20, 1944, in Newport, he was the son of the late Henry and Nellie (Figueiredo) Ford.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Tammie Gurney & Mark, Jon Passmore & Molly, grandchildren Cassandra Ventgen, Mark Gurney Jr, Sean Passmore and Erick Passmore, his sisters and brothers, and their spouses, Kathleen Ford and Donna Prescott & Daniel and Matthew Ford & Jean Faucher, Peter Ford & Pauline, David Ford & Tina, Richard Ford and Jeffrey Ford & Michelle.

Antonio was preceded in death by his son, Tom Mullen “Tom Tom,” sister Carol and brothers, Wayne, Henry “Buddy,” and Kenny Ford.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, July 9 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A prayer service will be held at 5:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private.