Andrew S. Tsimortos, age 90, of Newport, RI, passed away on July 12, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Anne Marie (Lus) Tsimortos for the last 69 years.

Andrew was born in Woonsocket, RI to the late Samuel and Garefalea (Demitrakakis) Tsimortos. He served four years in the US Army and was stationed in France, where he met Anne Marie.

During his life he worked independently, first as a fast food restaurant owner then he owned parking garages in Manhattan. Later in life he became a developer of residential homes.
His hobbies were traveling and cars. Andrew belonged to the Greek Orthodox Church.

Andrew is survived by his wife Anne Marie J. Tsimortos and two sisters Georgia and Nicoletta, two brothers Peter and Nicholas, along with many nieces and nephews.

Andrew is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and two sisters.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18 at 11:00 AM at St. Spyridon’s Greek Orthodox Church, 509 Thames Street, Newport. He will be buried in France.

This obituary was originally published by Memorial Funeral Home on www.memorialfuneralhome.com. It has been republished here with permission and at no cost.