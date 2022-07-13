Norman Bird Sanctuary's Harvest Fair will return in October. Photo provided by Norman Bird Sanctuary.

Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair, one of New England’s most popular fall fairs, is returning to Aquidneck Island this fall.

The celebration of the harvest season at Norman Bird Sanctuary, which typically brings together more than 10,000 community members, will take place on October 1 and 2, 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm.

“We are so thrilled to offer the 48th Annual Harvest Fair,” said Executive Director of the Norman Bird Sanctuary, Kaity Ryan in a statement to What’sUpNewp. “Harvest Fair celebrates the best of the fall in New England and  we are so pleased to welcome the community back for what promises to be a bigger celebration than ever.”

At the 2022 Harvest Fair, Norman Bird Sanctuary says guests will be invited to compete in field games like tug-of-war and sack races, or take on some friendly competition in the mud pit.

Food trucks, vendors, and crafters will supply a wide variety of local food and hand-crafted goods, all while guests enjoy a lineup of live music throughout the day. Norman Bird Sanctuary says that vendors and crafters are encouraged to apply via the Norman Bird Sanctuary website.

Harvest Fair Is Back! from Norman Bird Sanctuary on Vimeo.

The Home & Garden Competition invites participants to gather the best from their home gardens and showcase their creative flair while competing for a winning ribbon. Applicants can submit entries to the following categories: Flower and/or Tree, Home Grown Edible, From the Kitchen, and Outdoor Décor. Norman Bird Sanctuary says that those interested can earn more and submit an application via the Norman Bird Sanctuary website.

Advance tickets will be available in early September and they can be purchased through the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. All proceeds from the Harvest Fair directly support the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s environmental education and conservation mission.

For more than 73 years, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has served as a wildlife refuge and environmental education center. The Norman Bird Sanctuary’s seven miles of hiking trails and 300 acres of scenic landscape are open daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Get involved, learn more about upcoming programs, and support the Norman Bird Sanctuary via www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org.

Norman Bird Sanctuary is located at 583 Third Beach Road in Middletown.

