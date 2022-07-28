By: Caden Charpentier – Media Operations Coordinator

For the first time since 2013, the Newport Gulls have reached 28 wins in a regular season. Behind a display of offensive power, the Gulls scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull away from the North Shore Navigators (12-29) in their seventh and final meeting against each other, winning 9-4. With the win, the Gulls extend their lead in the Coastal Division to 1.5 games with just two remaining on Newport’s schedule to round out the rest of the regular season.

The Gulls wasted no time offensively. With two outs in the first, Colton Ledbetter connected on a single into left field, and his Mississippi State teammate, Slate Alford, smashed a home run into deep center field to get Newport on the board first.

Another run scored two innings later on another blast. Trent Farquhar connected on his fifth home run of the season over the right field wall, his second straight game with a home run. The Michigan State second baseman has hits in six of his last seven games.

For a second time this season, Kevin Seitter got the ball against the Navigators, and once again was stellar. The Quinnipiac righty allowed just three hits,and two runs while punching out eight batters in the process. With eight strikeouts, Seitter now leads Newport with 44 on the summer in 35 innings pitched, and his 1.80 ERA is third lowest in the NECBL for pitchers that have started six or more games.

After the Gulls brought a 3-2 lead into the seventh, the floodgates opened. The Gulls put two on base for Jake Burley, who crushed a three-run home run over the left field wall for his fourth home run of the season. The Brown University catcher has a home run in three out of his past five games, and with the long ball, extends his hitting streak to five straight contests.

Just a few batters later, Alford would collect his second home run of the day, on a long ball down the left field line. It was Alford’s eighth home run of the season, and second game this summer where he notched two home runs. It was Newport’s fourth home run of the day, and was the third time in the last five matchups that the Gulls’ have combined for three or more home runs. It is the first time this season that Newport has combined for four home runs in a single game.

On the mound, Garrett Simpson pitched two innings of relief, allowing just two hits, and one run while punching out three batters. Bryant Bulldog Liam LeVangie got the ball in the ninth with a six run cushion, and shut the door on the Navigators hopes of a comeback attempt.

Newport brings its offense that has scored nine or more runs in five out of the last six contests to Dodd Stadium for the seventh and final regular season matchup against the Mystic Schooners (22-18) at 6:30 pm. The Gulls lead the season series with the Schooners 4-2 with three of the matchups decided by just one run. Newport wraps up its regular season campaign against its in-state rivals, the Ocean State Waves (21-20) at Cardines Field on Host Family Appreciation Night at 6:35 pm.