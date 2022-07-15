The Newport International Polo Series will feature Newport versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, July 16.

“Pittsburgh always sends a tough and gritty team to compete here, and the game always goes down to the wire. Thus far Newport has been narrowly undefeated in the matchup over 5 consecutive campaigns, but we don’t underestimate their steely resolve – they have planned their strategy for a year, and we are anticipating their best team ever,” comments Dan Keating, International Polo Series founder and president.

Newport Polo invites fans to embrace the pirate theme of the day for its Best In Show Contest, encouraging festive picnic decor, thematic choices for provisions and of course attire, to revel in the pirate legend for a chance to win the Stella Artois Best in Show Contest.

Visit www.nptpolo.com for advanced ticket sales and full details on the Newport vs. Pittsburgh polo match.

Last week’s match featured the USA vs. Ireland in a highly anticipated match welcoming back the Irish Team to Newport after a 2-year Covid induced hiatus. The game was one of tough play from each side with both teams in lockstep in the first half of the match. Team USA dominated most of the second half but in the last chukker Team Ireland came from behind to win their 13th victory in Polo Series history. James Connolly of Ireland was named MVP and Persia, loaned to Siobhan Herbst by Minnie Keating, was named Best Playing Pony. Upcoming 2022 season highlights include several more US City challengers and 5 international rivalries, every Saturday through September in the 31st season of the Newport International Polo Series.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.