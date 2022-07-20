Newport City Council will host its next Regular Meeting on Wednesday, July 27 at 6 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

Here’s a look at what’s on the docket ( supporting attachments will be available on the City of Newport’s website).

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR MEETING

JULY 27, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on July 27, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Special Events:

1. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live- Dedicated Men of Zion/Gospel concert, Newport Congregational Church; July 30, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2. Friend of Music at St. John’s, d/b/a Music on the Lawn, St. John’s Church, 61 Washington St.; 8/2/22, 8/9/22, 8/16, 22, 8/23/22, and 8/30/22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

3. newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Outdoor Film Screenings, Eisenhower House/Fort Adams; August 11 and August 18, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

4. Bike Newport, d/b/a 10 Spot Ride, 10 locations in Newport (list attached); August 27, 2022 from 11:00a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

5. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, d/b/a Newport Brokerage Boat Show, 1 Washington St.; September 15-18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

6. U.S. Naval War College, d/b/a Cardines Classic World War I era, Army vs. Navy Baseball Game, Cardines Field; September 16, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Rain date- September 30, 2022)

7. Communication from Sail Newport, re: Special Event License- Request to change to the date of Sail for Hope Regatta from September 10, 2022 to September 11, 2022

b. Holiday Selling License, New Owner, 7-Eleven, Inc., d/b/a 7-Eleven Store #25854K, 135 JT Connell Hwy

c. Communication from the Newport County Prevention Coalition, re: Requesting to post a banner in front of City Hall in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

d. Communication from Michael Rubin, Esq., re: City Council agenda: Smoke House Café encroachment on Scott’s Wharf right-of-way (Receive and refer to city administration for a recommendation)

e. Communication from Bowen’s Wharf Co, re: Results of the recent sustainability efforts in partnership with Clean Ocean Access at the Oyster & Chowder Festival (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Special Event License, Preservation Society of Newport County, d/b/a Late Summer Tea Series, The Chinese Tea House @ The Marble House, 8/5/, 8/6, 8/7, 8/12, 8/19, 8/20, 8/21, 8/26, 8/27, 8/28, 8/29 and 8/30, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

3. Annual Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors), 1899 LLC, d/b/a Wally’s Wieners, 464 Thames St. to have indoor entertainment from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Saturday (Second Hearing)- Conditions- Indoor entertainment permitted Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays preceding a Monday holiday

4. Victualing License, New, Hero Bowl, LLC, d/b/a Lucy’s Kitchen, 476 Thames St., Unit A

5. Victualing License, New Owner, 7-Eleven, Inc., d/b/a 7-Eleven Store #25854K, 135 JT Connell Highway

RESOLUTIONS

6. Requesting placement of a referendum on the ballot for the General Election on November 8, 2022 approving the Charter Review Commission’s suggested revisions (Continued from July 13, 2022)

– Memorandum from Christopher J. Behan, Esq., City Solicitor

ORDINANCES

7. Amending Chapter 10.32 entitled Residential Parking Program, to amend Section 10.32.110 entitled Designated residential parking streets, to add George Street (Second reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

8. Action Item #6090/22 – RE: Ordinance Change: Chapter 12.32.061 Public Tennis Courts and Running Tracks-Regulations (w/accompanying ordinance)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F1 Daily Liquor License, Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island, d/b/a Newport International Boat Show, Market Square, September 15-18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2. Communication from Sail Newport, re: Class F1 Daily Liquor License-Change of date for the Sail for Hope Regatta from September 10, 2022 to September 11, 2022 (Approve)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn- July 20, 2022