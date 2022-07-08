Narragansett Beer today announced its partnership with Samuel Adams for a limited release, “Good Luck Malt Liquor”, a modern malt liquor interpretation crafted in celebration of the legacy of Rudolf Haffenreffer, brewing pioneer and owner of the former Haffenreffer Brewery.

Spearheaded by Lee Lord, Head Brewer at Narragansett Beer, and Eryn Bottens, Head Brewer at Samuel Adams, Narragansett Beers says that Good Luck Malt Liquor honors the brewing companies’ strong shared ties to Boston.

Together, Narragansett Beer and Samuel Adams highlight their incredible heritage and history with a contemporary version of the robust beer style the Haffenreffer Brewery was once known for.

Founded by Rudolf Haffenreffer in 1871, the Haffenreffer Brewery was a bustling hot spot by the turn of the 20th century, with a local legend that Boston baseball players frequented the brewery for a good luck beer before games. Although Haffenreffer closed its doors in 1964, its famous smokestack remained and eventually became part of the original Samuel Adams Boston Brewery founded by Jim Koch in 1988. Further cementing the connection between the brewing companies, Rudolf Haffenreffer’s son Rudolf II also went on to become the owner of Narragansett Beer in 1932. Under his leadership, ‘Gansett became the best-selling beer in New England for decades to come.

“We’re so honored to collaborate with our talented friends at Sam Adams,” said Lee Lord, Head Brewer at Narragansett Beer. “It was so much fun putting our heads together for this brew and utilizing local ingredients from Valley Malt in Hadley, Massachusetts. This is the perfect way to honor our shared history of beer and brewing in New England.”

In celebration of the collaboration, Narragansett Beer will be hosting a free release party this Friday, July 8th from 4–8 PM with bites from the Basil and Bunny food truck. The Samuel Adams Boston Brewery will also be hosting a release party this Friday, July 8th. The free event kicks off at 5 PM with live music provided by Dan DeCristofaro, bites from the Hummus Shop food truck, and lawn games while trying out Good Luck Malt Liquor.

“It was great working with the team at Narragansett to create this special local brew,” said Eryn Bottens, Head Brewer at Samuel Adams. “There’s a deep history and pride working in the iconic Haffenreffer Brewery, and this modern interpretation of malt liquor is the perfect way to celebrate that legacy.”

According to Narragansett Beer, Good Luck Malt Liquor is a slightly sweet brew that offers a malty backbone with just a touch of noble hops. The Amber maize from Valley Malt give this fresh take a beautiful, toasted cereal character that features the same imported taste of the original Haffenreffer-brewed malt liquor to provide the malty flavor ‘Gansett fans have come to expect.

Good Luck Malt Liquor is available at the Narragansett Brewery in Providence, Rhode Island, and the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts as well as in 4-packs of half-quart cans at liquor stores throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.