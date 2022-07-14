HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont declared Thursday that all eight counties in Connecticut are experiencing drought conditions and urged residents to voluntarily take steps to reduce their water consumption.

The Democrat’s declaration was based on a recommendation by the state’s Interagency Drought Workgroup, which determined that every county in the state is experiencing Stage 2 drought conditions due to below normal precipitation.

Stage 2 is the second of five drought stages defined by the Connecticut Drought Response and Preparedness Plan. On June 2, the workgroup classified New London and Windham counties as being at Stage 1, essentially a “heads up” about the early signs of abnormally dry conditions.

“Residents should be mindful of their water consumption and take sensible steps to reduce impacts on other water uses and on the environment,” Lamont said in a statement. Residents and businesses are being urged to take steps such as reducing automatic outdoor irrigation, postponing planting new lawns or vegetation and fixing leaky plumbing.