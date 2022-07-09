By: Caden Charpentier – Media Operations Coordinator

Down four runs early, the Gulls scored 10 unanswered on Friday night to defeat the Winnipesaukee Muskrats (10-15) by a score of 10-4 to extend their winning streak at Cardines Field to seven in a row.

Newport used an offensive explosion combined with a prolific outing out of the bullpen to pull away from the Muskrats. Vanderbilt Commodore Ryan Ginther dominated on the mound in his third outing of the summer. Ginther pitched six innings and retired all 18 batters faced without allowing a baserunner. He had command of the zone all night long and became just the second Newport pitcher this summer to throw four or more innings of relief. While Ginther silenced the Winnipesaukee offense, Newport’s bats found life.

For the first time in seven contests, the Gulls collected 10 or more hits in a single game. It was not just one player on the offensive side that pushed Newport over the top. From the lead-off spot, the Michigan State product, Trent Farquhar collected two hits while scoring two runs in the process. One of those runs scored was a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to get the offense moving in the right direction. It was Farquhar’s third blast of the season, tied for second on the Gulls. From the sixth spot in the lineup, Slate Alford had another breakout performance, going 3-4 with four RBIs on two singles and a double.

For the fourth time in a Newport uniform, Noah Martinez put together a multi-hit night. Martinez accumulated two singles while driving in a run in the sixth inning. For the fifth time in the last eight times with Newport at home, Colton Ledbetter blasted a ball over the towering walls surrounding Cardines Field. Ledbetter went 3-4 with a double, and a single on top of his home run while driving in two runners. The Mississippi State Bulldog is second in the NECBL in home runs, RBIs, and hits as he continues his historic season in the city by the sea.

After a bounce-back win, Newport travels to Old Mountain Field to take on its in-state rivals, the Ocean State Waves (13-15) in a crucial divisional clash on Saturday night. While the Waves may be on the three-game winning streak, the Gulls have won nine out of their last 10, and have won 11 out of the last 17 matchups between the two. Newport returns home on Monday night to take on the North Shore Navigators (7-18) at 6:35 pm for Town of Middletown Night as the Gulls look to extend their lead in the Coastal Division.