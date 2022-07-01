- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free! We’re celebrating summer with a new feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

Tonight, head to Woonsocket at 6PM for Award-winning, genre-blending singer/songwriter and Alabama native Grace Pettis. Mark Cutler and the Tiny String Band open the show. For the complete concert schedule at the Levitt Amp, click here.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.