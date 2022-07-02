- Advertisement -

New Kids on the Block headlined a high-energy concert at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT Friday July 1. Special guests Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue were there as well, playing separate sets and joining the Kids for several tunes.

The artists were spread out over two stages for much of the evening, with the center stage creating some intimacy in the arena. The band took selfies with fans in the crowd all night long. Click here for the complete setlist.

The show return for a 2nd night on Saturday, July 2. Click here for tickets. WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some pics below.

