Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Providence, Rhode Island.

Petfinder

Budman

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

May

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stuart

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Tuxedo, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Charlie

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Tuxedo, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Domino & Cookie (Bonded-Pair)

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jazz

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Parking Ban

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kodak

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lolo

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gilligan

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ponyo

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elbert

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elsie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Tuxedo

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dexter

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shadow

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

THE “M” KITTENS

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BEATRICE AND EUGENIA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GRACIE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blue Jean (HANNAH)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

THE GRATEFUL FED

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Siamese, Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Parabola

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hannah

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Tortoiseshell

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harris

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sandy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Tabby

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Remy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Tabby

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Satsuma

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spike

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

WINONA AND JUDD

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ASH

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Evie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

