Felix Auger-Aliassime, currently No. 9 in the Pepperstone ATP Tour rankings and a 2021 US Open semifinalist, has entered the Infosys Hall of Fame Open player field, the International Tennis Hall Of Fame announced today.

A wild card recipient, Auger-Aliassime will be the first top 10 player to compete in Newport since 2018.

“We’re thrilled to welcome one of the world’s best in Felix Auger-Aliassime to the Infosys Hall of Fame Open,” said Tournament Director Brewer Rowe in a statement. “Felix brings an elite resume as an ATP champion and Grand Slam semifinalist, and an exciting brand of tennis to Newport. We’re excited to be his first stop during the US Open Series, and introduce him to the great history of our venue and city.”

A native of Montreal, Auger-Aliassime became the first Canadian man to reach the semifinals in Flushing Meadows in the history of the tournament. He has built on that success so far this season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open and capturing his first ATP singles title at Rotterdam weeks later. At Rotterdam, Auger-Aliassime defeated world No. 7 Andrey Rublev and world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals and final, respectively.

After helping his Canadian team win the 2022 ATP Cup, Auger-Aliassime broke into the top 10 for the first time in his career at No. 9, and has remained in the top 10 since.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Infosys Hall of Fame Open for the first time,” said Auger-Aliassime in a statement. “Newport’s tennis history is one-of-a-kind, and I’m excited to experience all it has to offer, continue the grass court season, and meet the local fans.”

Prior to traveling to Newport, Auger-Aliassime will compete at Wimbledon, where he’s seeded sixth and advanced to the quarterfinals last year. On his career, Auger-Aliassime owns an impressive 22-8 record on grass (73.3 percent).

The full main draw field and qualifying field can be viewed online at infosyshalloffameopen.com/players.

Tournament & Enshrinement Weekend Tickets

Tickets for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open are on sale and can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com/tickets or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053.

Ticket options include individual session tickets, starting at $36 for adults for a full day of singles and doubles action, and full series tickets, which include access to the same seats for all seven days of the tournament. All ticketed fans will receive complimentary access to the ITHF Museum during tennis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including daily guided tours at 2 p.m.

Fans can additionally purchase tickets for Lleyton Hewitt’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on the evening of Saturday, July 16. Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, won the 2014 Hall of Fame Open singles and doubles title, and will be the tournament’s first former champion to earn tennis’ ultimate honor. Packages including Enshrinement Weekend experiences and tickets to Saturday and Sunday’s Infosys Hall of Fame Open action are also available at tennisfame.com/enshrinement.