Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 6 – 12, 2022.

Monday, June 6

50 facts and figures about D-Day

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, June 7

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Adam Hanna at 2:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 8:30 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, June 8

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s June 8 Regular Council Meeting

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm, Blade Runner: The Final Cut at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 10:30 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Government

Thursday, June 9

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm, Lawrence of Arabia at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Pros From Dover from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Government

Friday, June 10

39th Annual Black Ships Festival to take place June 10 – 12

Pell Bridge ramps construction site tour that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm, The Race To Alaska at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Timeless at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Norman Bird Sanctuary: Kyshona at 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
  • Officers Club Deck: The Naticks at 5:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Saturday, June 11

39th Annual Black Ships Festival to take place June 10 – 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knights at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Teleydnes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live music at 4:30 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Riptide: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

No meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, June 12

39th Annual Black Ships Festival to take place June 10 – 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Government

No meetings are scheduled.

