Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 6 – 12, 2022.
This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, June 6
Things To Do
- 6 pm – Ann Hood signs FLY GIRL at Charter Books
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown, Town of at 7 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
- Middletown – Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Newport – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:50 pm, Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm, Portsmouth Design Review Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 5 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, June 7
Things To Do
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Adam Hanna at 2:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Town Council at 1:30 pm, Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
- Newport – Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport Historic District Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7:30 pm
Wednesday, June 8
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s June 8 Regular Council Meeting
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Co.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm, Blade Runner: The Final Cut at 7:30 pm
- Landing: The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 10:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Housing Authority at 10 am, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport- Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, June 9
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Taproot Slider Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Jamestown Arts Center: Gallery Night with Musician Fausto Palma
- 6 pm – Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm, Lawrence of Arabia at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pros From Dover from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Government
- Middletown – Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport – Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 7 pm
Friday, June 10
39th Annual Black Ships Festival to take place June 10 – 12
Pell Bridge ramps construction site tour that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled
Things To Do
- 10 am to 12 pm – Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Sushi Sake Sail I from Goat Island
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4:30 pm – Ribbon Cutting for Outdoor Classroom/Rain Garden at Melville School
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm – Summer Outdoor Concert Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary featuring Kyshona
- 7 pm – Natural Wines & Cheese Tasting Cruise with Grapes & Gourmet
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm, The Race To Alaska at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Timeless at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Norman Bird Sanctuary: Kyshona at 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- Officers Club Deck: The Naticks at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Saturday, June 11
Things To Do
- 8 am to 12 pm – Annual Camp Ramleh Yard Sale at St. George’s School
- 9 am to 5 pm – British Motorcars in Bristol
- 9 am – June Tree Walk: Trees and Shrubs of Salve Regina at Salve Regina University
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 4 pm – 12 pm to 2 pm – Sushi Sake Sail II from Goat Island
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm – Newport International Polo Series
- 5:30 pm – Fashion Forward: From Japan to America at Rough Point
- 6:30 pm – Black Ships Gala at Ochre Court
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knights at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Teleydnes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Riptide: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, June 12
Things To Do
- 9 am to 3:30 pm – 9 am to 5 pm – British Motorcars in Bristol
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
Government
No meetings are scheduled.