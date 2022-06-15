The City of Newport today announced that its Department of Utilities will be hosting an informational meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall on Thursday, June 23rd at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the ongoing engineering study which seeks to address localized flooding that has been observed in the Prescott Hall Watershed.

This will be the second in a series of informational meetings and will include an opportunity for neighborhood residents to share information on past events and to provide input on priorities for system improvements, according to the City.

“This second meeting will include a presentation on the potential mitigation measures and collection of input on best-suited alternatives”, the City says in a press release.

Prior to the meeting, all are encouraged to participate in an online survey that can be accessed at the following site: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5TYBZ32.

Results from the survey will be presented at the informational meeting.

Interested residents are also encouraged to provide the City’s Engineer, Jacobs, with photos of past flooding events. This information can be sent to Jacobs via email to erin.oshea@jacobs.com. The City asks that you provide the date, time, and location (street address or intersection) for each photo.

This information will support the evaluation of past flooding events and to evaluate improvements to mitigate future storm events.

The City notes that COVID protocols as directed by the meeting locations will be followed.