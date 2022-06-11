The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) at approximately 5 pm on Saturday via a press release that it recommends reopening Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH says that it will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season.

Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation, according to RIDOH’s website, “Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies”.

The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751

The beach had been closed since June 8.

2022 Beach Season Closures