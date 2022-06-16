The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends re-opening Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies, according to RIDOH’s website.

RIDOH officials say that they will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

As of Thursday morning, Holiday Acres Campground, Easton’s Beach, and Fogland Beach remain closed.

