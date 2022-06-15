Gooseberry Beach, Newport Rhode Island. Photo Credit: John Phelan. This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported license.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Fogland Beach in Tiverton and Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

2022 Beach Season Closures

BeachCity/TownClosed OnRe-OpenedNumber of Days Closed
Gooseberry BeachNewport6/8/226/11/223
Holiday Acres CampgroundGlocester6/13/22  
Easton’s BeachNewport6/14/22  
Fogland BeachTiverton   
Gooseberry BeachNewport6/15/22  
2022 Statewide (for bacteria)   3

