The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble (RIPYWE) is currently adding more of the finest student musicians in grades 7 through 12 for its upcoming 2022-23 performance season.

RIPYWE is part of the R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School. Directed by Dr. David Neves, a nationally recognized music educator and conductor, and coordinator of Music Education at The University of Rhode Island, RIPYWE annually includes over 70 of the finest student musicians from throughout Southern New England. The wind ensembles were created to give advanced woodwind, brass and percussion students from Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut an opportunity to rehearse and perform the finest concert band music at the highest level of excellence.

RIPYWE performs at least three concerts during the year. The 2022-23 season will include special guest artists and a World Premieres of major works dedicated to Rhode Island. RIPYWE members are recognized as being among the best students in the area. All students who love performing band music, play woodwind, brass, or percussion instruments, and are looking for a challenging musical experience, should audition.

Auditions are continuing into the summer. Interested students should audition as soon as possible before the groups are filled. For more information, contact Elliot Eastman at eeastman@riphil.org, RIPYWE music director Neves at dneves@ri-philharmonic.org, or visit https://tinyurl.com/y94lx9ne or call The Music School at 401-248-7001.