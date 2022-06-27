- Advertisement -

Portsmouth Town Councilor Andrew Kelly announced today that he has decided to run for Senate District 11 (Portsmouth, Bristol).

Senator James Seveney who currently represents District 11 announces his retirement last month.

Portsmouth Town Council Vice President Linda Ujifusa announced her candidacy for the Senate District 11 (Portsmouth, Bristol) two weeks ago, and Portsmouth resident Matt Chappell announced his candidacy last week.

Kelly, who is currently serving in his second term on Portsmouth Town Council, released the following statement;

“My name is Andrew Kelly, a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, who is currently serving my second term as an elected member of the Portsmouth Town Council. I have decided to run for State Senator of District 11 in order to fill the very big shoes my friend and colleague, State Senator Jim Seveney, will be leaving behind.

In case we haven’t met or you don’t know me yet, my wife of five years, Jolina, and I own a home here in Portsmouth where we plan to live. Jolina immigrated from the Philippines in 2019 and has enjoyed living in Portsmouth ever since. I am currently employed at The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. Prior to that I worked in Healthcare for 10 years, most recently for Athena Healthcare, through the entirety of the Covid-19 pandemic.

My family has deep roots in Portsmouth. Three generations on both sides of my family had lived in Portsmouth until the passing of my fiercely independent Grandmother, Ann Calcutt. Presently, my parents Paul and Bev Kelly, my brother Brad and sister Veronica, my Uncle Ted and Aunt Maryellen Fischer, and my grandparents, Dale and Paula Bradley are all proud to call Portsmouth home.

I hope to go back to finish my Masters of Public Administration. I received my Bachelor’s Degree in Administration of Justice with a double minor in Business Administration and Religion/Theological Studies from Salve Regina University in 2015. Prior to that, I obtained my Associates Degree from Bristol Community College in Criminal Justice in 2012 where I served on the Student Senate. I am a 2010 graduate of Portsmouth High School.

I previously served for 6 years as an elected member of the Portsmouth School Committee. I have also served on Town Council appointed committees including the Economic Development Committee, the Glen Manor House Authority, the Elmhurst Re-use Committee, and the Portsmouth Charter Review Committee.

I am an enthusiastic volunteer in the community. I am on the Board of Directors for the Portsmouth Community Theater, and a parishioner of Saint Barnabas Church. I am a lifelong member of the Quahaug Chapter Camping Club and North American Family Campers Association. I achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 2009 and I am a life member of the National Eagle Scout Association

During my years of service, I have championed high quality public education, improved roads and infrastructure, and preservation of our environment. We are facing difficult economic challenges, and I would like to help foster small businesses and job creation. I will always stand up for rights of women, workers, and all Rhode Islanders.

I am running for State Senate because I can effectively represent the people of Portsmouth and Bristol in the Rhode Island State Senate. There are key legislation and reforms that should be put in place and I am willing to do what needs to be done to help my constituents.”

Candidates for all local and statewide offices must file their declaration of candidacy this week (between Monday and close of business on Wednesday).

Last week, What'sUpNewp has reached out to every incumbent office holder in our area. We'll continue to share announcements regarding re-election campaigns and new candidates.