Fox foregoes party convention’s endorsement

Joy Fox, among six Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination to run for U.S. House of Representatives in Rhode Island’s second district, is not seeking the party’s endorsement at its convention later this month.

In a letter to the party’s executive committee, she encouraged the party, rather than endorse a candidate, “to unite our party and allow the voters to decide the nominee. This will help ensure victory for the Democratic nominee in the General Election.”

Whether endorsed by the party’s convention or not, all candidates that file by the filing deadline (June 29) and meet various signature requirements, are on the primary election ballot on Sept. 13.

Besides Fox, the other district two U.S. House of Representative candidates are Omar Bah, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Cameron Moquin, Sarah Morgenthau, and David Segal.

Important election deadlines

Here are the important dates for this year’s upcoming elections.

File Declaration of Candidate form on June 27, 28 or 29. Candidates for Congress or statewide office (governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, general treasurer, attorney general) file at the Department of State’s Elections Division, 148 West River St., Providence. All other candidates file with the Board of Canvassers in the city or town in which they are registered to vote.

Candidates must return their nomination papers by July 15. For specifics about signatures, refer to the Secretary of State’s website.

Voter registration deadline for the primary election is August 17.

Deadline to request a mail ballot for the primary election is August 23.

Primary election is Sept. 13.

Deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 9.

Deadline to request a mail ballot for the general election is Oct. 18.

General election is November 8.

Ujifusa running for state Senate in District 11

Portsmouth Town Council Vice President Linda Ujifusa has announced her candidacy for the Senate District 11 (Portsmouth, Bristol) seat being vacated by retiring state Senator James Seveney.

Ujifusa has served three terms on the Portsmouth Town Council and says her focus as a Senator will be on environmental protection, affordable healthcare and housing, innovative solutions to Rhode Island’s economic challenges, and greater government transparency.

A graduate of Harvard and the NYU School of Law, Ujifusa was a lawyer in the private sector and at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

National Organization for Women Endorses Magaziner



The National Organization for Women Political Actional Committee (NOW PAC) has endorsed General Treasurer Seth Magaziner for the U.S. House of Representatives in Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district.

“We are pleased to endorse Seth Magaziner as the next representative of Rhode Island’s second congressional district,” said NOW PAC Chairwoman Christian F. Nunes. “Seth has a strong track record of dedication to feminist issues and NOW PAC looks forward to working with him to fight for full equality for women and girls at the national level.”

GOP questions gun legislation

Here is part of the GOP statement after passage of gun reform legislation in the state Senate:

“This is rather breathtaking. In just a few months, tens of thousands of Rhode Island gun owners could become felons. Never have so many law-abiding citizens been put at risk for jail time since the days of Prohibition when possession of alcohol was a crime. A few weeks ago, the General Assembly decided to pass a law that expunged any criminal convictions related to marijuana possession even though, at the time, marijuana was illegal. Now that same General Assembly wants to make possession of certain capacity magazines a crime even though the magazine was bought at a time when it was legal in Rhode Island. This makes no sense. Not even the Democrats in Massachusetts went so far as to turn law-abiding gun owners into criminals.”