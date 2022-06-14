William (Bill) A Russo Jr. passed on June 10, 2022 at his home with family by his side. He has joined the love of his life for more than sixty years, Mary Alice Russo, who passed in May of 2020.

Bill was the son of William A Russo and Norma C Russo of Middletown. He leaves three adult children, Sharon Thomas and husband Matthew, of Weare, NH, William A Russo III and his Wife Sandy of Portsmouth, RI and Michael J Russo and wife Debra of Middletown, RI. His grandchildren Christopher, Kate, Jocelyn, William, Taylor, Garret and Emily along with his great grandchildren Aiden, Cameron, Juliette and Penelope, he cherished dearly.

Bill attended Hazard Memorial, Rogers High School and Providence College where he received his Bachelors in Mathematics Education, a Masters in Teaching and after being awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation a second Masters in Advanced Mathematics.

Bill proudly served as a Lieutenant in the US Army from 1959 to 1962, stationed in Germany. He returned home to Middletown and embarked on a 38 year career at Middletown High School where he worked as a teacher and Chairman of the Math Department.

After retiring from MHS, he worked as an adjunct professor of Math at The Community College of RI, Salve Regina University and Roger Williams University. His love of his community also led to a term on the Middletown School Committee. An Honorary Life Member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 104, Bill served as the Exalted Ruler twice, Chairman of the Board and over many years participated on several committees that annually gave back to the Aquidneck Island community.

A lifelong, true Blue, Giants fan, Bill enjoyed golf, travel with his wife, dining around New England and spending time with his family.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Services for Mr. William Russo, Jr will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.