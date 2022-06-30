Sheila M. Woods, age 85, formerly of Jamestown and Newport, RI, passed away on June 17, 2022 at Grand Islander Nursing Home in Middletown. She was born in Newport to the late Harold and Claire (Mason) Woods.

Sheila graduated from Salve Regina University with Bachelor’s degree in Science. She enjoyed her many trips to Ireland and all things Irish.

Sheila is survived by her sister Claire Woods Jackson, her brother Harold T. Woods and and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Sheila is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Sean Woods.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:00am at St. Mark Church, Jamestown, RI. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mark’s Cemetery, 293 East Shore Rd., Jamestown.

Memorial donations may be made in Sheila’s memory to St. Mark’s Church, 60 Narragansett, Ave., Jamestown, RI 02835.