Marielle Plunkett Reilly, 69, of Portsmouth and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed

away suddenly on June 25, 2022, at Newport Hospital surrounded by her family. She

was the beloved wife of William J. Reilly.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Marielle was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion

(Meagher) Plunkett. She grew up in East Norwich, Long Island and was a graduate of

Holy Trinity Diocesan High School Class of 1971. It was in her high school homeroom

during freshman year where she met the love of life (and later husband), William

Reilly-whom she affectionately called “Reilly.” She married Reilly in 1974, and they

raised four children together; enjoying residences in New York, Rhode Island, and

South Florida throughout their lives.

Marielle will be remembered by all as the endearing life of every party-a vivacious

spirit with a heart of gold-always “looking on the bright side of life” and eager to have a

laugh with anyone and everyone she came across.

Marielle is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, William J. Reilly. She also

leaves behind her four children: Christopher J. Reilly and his wife Deanne of

Middletown, Shannon P. Senise of Loxahatchee, FL, Daniel P. Reilly and his wife

Alexandra of Barrington, RI, and Lauren E. Reilly of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Marielle was the loving Nana of Regan Reilly, Aidan Reilly, Dominique Senise, Robert

Reilly, and Harrison Reilly.

She is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Bernadette Plunkett Holahan and her

husband Steven, Joseph W. Plunkett, Michael L. Plunkett, and Marianne Reitz and her

husband Thomas.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at

Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 12 Noon in St. Mary’s

Church, Spring Street, Newport.