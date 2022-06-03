Margaret Louise Elliott Wooley, age 93, born in Middletown, Rhode Island but later of Mountain Home, Idaho, passed away on May 23, 2022.

Margaret was born on February 11, 1929 to John C. and Agnes Elliott of Middletown, Rhode Island. She was raised on the family dairy farm and was a 1946 graduate of Roger’s High School in Newport, Rhode Island. In her spare time, she played piano for the service men at the Army-Navy YMCA where she met her future husband, Keith E. Wooley who was stationed with the Navy in Newport. They married on November 22, 1947 and spent most of their married life in the service, relocating around the country. Once they were finally settled in Mountain Home, ID she decided to continue her education and received a BA in Elementary Education, a MA in counseling and curriculum, and an administration certificate in 1987. She accomplished all this while raising her six girls.

Margaret is survived by her daughters; Chris Lensmire of Eagle, Wisconsin, Jan Scruggs, of Arlington, Washington, Marilyn Peak of Hammett, Idaho, Lori Barton, Kathy Franks, Ginny Jess all of Mountain Home, Idaho, her sister Dorothy Elliott Thompson of Deep River, Connecticut, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and three nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, her parents, and two grandchildren Jeremy and Cody.

She was buried on June 2, 2022 in Mountain Home.