Lorraine Vivian (Kenny) Carr passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family as she always had wished, on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Born in Fall River, MA, on July 31, 1927, to the late Francis H. Kenny and Beatrice (Mackey) Kenny, Lorraine lived out a life full of family, friendship, and community in Portsmouth. She married Chester E. Carr in 1949; he passed in 1990.

Lorraine will be remembered fondly by many as a kind, smiling face that greeted them at Clements’ Marketplace. She worked there for 28 years, retiring at the age of 89, in 2017. The Clements’ family was very dear to Lorraine, as were her many co-workers and customers over the years.

Lorraine is survived by her six children: Jo-Anne Taucher of Hudson, FL; Debra (Don) Sanches of Newport; Chester E. Carr, Jr. of Fall River; Peter (Chrissy) Carr of Swansea; Kathleen Silvia of Portsmouth, and Alison (Kevin) Gaumond of Portsmouth, as well as her grandchildren Dawn Bernard, Kristin Barry, Christine Bonanca, Brenna Berglund, Alyssa Silvia, Ryan Silvia, and Ivan Gaumond, and great-grandchildren Makailyn & Ashlyn Barry, and Mallory Bonanca. She is survived by sisters Carol Bowers of CT and Marilyn Pimentel of Portsmouth, and her nieces, nephews, and their children. She was reunited in death with her parents, husband, her dear brother Frank Kenny, her sister-in-law Ginny Kenny, and her beloved grandson, Daniel Sanches.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, June 5, from 4:00-7:00pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 6, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Portsmouth Cemetery, Turnpike Ave.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff of Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice of Portsmouth, especially Amy and Barbara, for their support, kindness, and devoted care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or the Portsmouth Fire Department Ambulance Fund, 2300 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.