Naples, FL and Middletown, RI, formally from Canton, MA and Mashpee, MA

Julia Gatto 85, of Naples, FL and Middletown, RI passed away peacefully on June 16th, 2022. Julia was born on February 12th, 1937, in Boston, MA. Her parents Frank DeSario and Rose Abbasciano from Bari, Italy. Julia was a devoted and caring mother, sister, friend including grandmother and great grandmother.

Julia is preceded in death by her son Stephen J. Gatto of Berkley, MA, including her loving husband of 59 years Joseph “Joe” C. Gatto of Naples, FL plus her 3 siblings, Joseph DeSario of Braintree, Joanne Agostino of Braintree, and Nancy DeSario of Abington. She is survived by her son Joseph and wife Brooke Gatto of Naples, FL and Middletown, RI, son Richard Gatto and partner Kristen of Mashpee, MA, daughter-in-law MaryEllen Gatto of Berkley, MA, granddaughter Nicole Gatto Holmes and Husband Arthur Holmes of Dighton, MA plus their two children Artie and Nate, including Julia’s grandson Anthony Gatto of Berkley, MA as well as her sister Marie DeSario of Sharon, MA.

She also leaves behind many loving nephews, nieces, and family members.

Julia graduated from Roxbury Memorial in Roxbury, MA. For her professional career she traveled for many years to Dedham, MA for the American Red Cross and later spent time at Miracle Ear in Falmouth, MA.

Her deep passion over the years was creating and developing many Italian cuisine dishes from her mother’s recipes while entertaining family and friends at their home in Canton, MA. Julia enjoyed reading and traveling throughout the U.S.A and Italy with her husband and dear friends. She relished sitting at the beach in Naples, FL and Mashpee, MA appreciating the sunsets with husband as well as meeting for lunch with more of her friends as a member of the Italian American Club in Naples, FL as well.

Letter to GOD:

GOD, you’ve just welcomed your beautiful daughter Julia into your home. Our family and friends want to thank you for allowing us to enjoy and cherish Ma/Julia on this earth for eighty-five wonderful years with her love and joy. And Ma’s smile and tenderness made everything in life better! Anyway, we’ve shed many tears, but now we’ll hold onto so many delightful memories.

So, thank you again GOD.

P.S. Ma/Julia will also be an exemplary Angel – so please put her to work! And selfishly, maybe she can visit with us too..