Henry George Lopes, 83, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family.

Henry was born in Newport, RI to the late George and Emily (Escobar) Lopes of Rocky Brook Farm in Middletown. He was the proud and loving husband of Mary (Botelho) Lopes for 63 remarkable years.

Henry graduated from De La Salle Academy in 1957 and went on to wed Mary (Botelho) Lopes on May 30, 1959. He served in the 545th Military Police Company stationed in Korea and then stateside. After being honorably discharged in 1969, he went on to work as a carpenter apprentice for Louis Vallaincourt Jr. before starting with the Newport Restoration Foundation. He held numerous positions including construction supervisor, woodworking mill supervisor, and was deeply involved in the knowledge, history and restoration of all NRF houses on Aquidneck Island. He worked at NRF for 48 years and achieved his final title of master craftsman. He retired from the foundation at the age of 78 and spent his time traveling with his beloved wife and habitually attending school and sporting events for his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed traveling to the Azores and visiting his parent’s village as well as watching his granddaughters play soccer for Middletown. Henry was a pillar of love, kindness and devotion and emanated pride for his family’s achievements. He was an avid family man and enjoyed making others laugh.

Henry is survived by his wife Mary and their children, Henry Lopes Jr. and his wife Sandra of West Palm Beach, FL, and Kathleen Moson and her husband John of Middletown. He also leaves his sister Paula Faltisco and her husband Joseph of Virginia.

Henry was the grandfather of Ashley Ripa, Andrew Ripa, Allison Ripa, Ava Moson, and Sophie Moson and the great-grandfather of Olivia Jimenez and Lilah Jimenez.

He was the father of the late Karen Lopes Ripa and brother of the late Frederick Lopes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9:30 am in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway at Vernon Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Donations in his memory may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. stjude.org.