Coles (B. Cowles) Mallory of Newport, passed away on June 6, 2022 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marcia, and their four children, Bruce (Jocelyn Gordon), Sandra (Kevin Kelley), Ellen (Eric Gallandt), and Carol (Thomas Dehner).

Coles grew up in Hingham, Massachusetts and earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Swarthmore College and a Masters of Governmental Administration from the University of Pennsylvania. He spent his career in public administration. He was the city manager of Newport from 1968 until 1975, and also held positions in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Oregon, Utah, and Iowa. He and Marcia liked Newport best of all, and returned here for their retirement.

He was devoted to his family. He spent part of every summer at the family cottage on Crystal Lake in Frankfort, Michigan. Cole’s happiest moments were teaching his grandchildren how to skip stones into Lake Michigan and playing Santa, giving out Christmas presents to his large family. His wry sense of humor earned him many laughs, and some groans, from his children and grandchildren.

Coles enjoyed many outdoor and physical activities, from backpacking in the Pacific Northwest, to racing sailboats on Narragansett Bay, to biking with friends on Ocean Drive and longer treks on the Blue Ridge Parkway. He adapted to his life with Parkinson’s with determination and grace, learning new activities like boxing and dance.

He was principled and civic minded, and was willing to stand up for his beliefs and for other people. He was a dedicated member of Channing Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church where he served terms as president and treasurer. He had also been the president of the Point Association and a founding member of the Newport Neighborhoods Association.

A memorial service will be held on July 2 at 2 pm at Channing Memorial Church. A reception will follow at the Elks Club next door to the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Channing Memorial Church or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.