Christine Ann Block, 70, passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital on June 17, 2022.

Christine was born and raised in Bellingham MA, and spent her adult life in Newport, RI.

She is the daughter of the late Edward Sikonski and Helen Mostek Sikonski. She leaves 2 brothers Edward M. Sikonski and his wife Maryellen of Holden, MA, and John Sikonski and his wife Barbara of Nixa, MO. Christine also leaves 5 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and great nephews whom she adored.

Christine worked in the restaurant/hospitality industry business in the area for many years. She loved gardening, travel, music, the beach, and animals, often assisting with the care of strays.

A celebration of her life will be held in the near future.