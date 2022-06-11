Newport Fire Department responded to the Cliff Walk overnight for a person who had fallen approximately 40 feet down.

“High Angle Rescue- Early this morning, Local 1080 members were faced with a victim who had fallen approximately 40 feet down from the cliff walk with serious injuries,” Newport Firefighters IAFF Local 1080 shared on Facebook on Saturday. “Two members rappelled down and began packaging the victim while topside crews prepared a haul system. Due to the nature of injuries, a medflight helicopter was requested to bring the victim to a higher level of care”.

They continue, “The victim was retrieved from the rocks below and transported to Toppa Field where the medflight was waiting. Fortunately for this victim, these members from Shift 4 are no strangers to this type of scenario, as they had a High Angle rescue training at the exact spot this incident occurred a few years ago. Great work brothers!!!”

Newport Firefighters IAFF Local 1080 says that this is an ongoing police investigation. Anyone with questions or information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Newport Police Department.

No other information is available at this time.