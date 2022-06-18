- Advertisement -

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston-based maker of the Harpoon family of beers has agreed to buy Vermont-based Long Trail Brewing Co., bringing together two of New England’s most established craft brewers.

Under the terms of the deal announced Friday, Mass. Bay Brewing Co. will acquire the Long Trail, Otter Creek and Shed brands and continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub in Bridgewater Corners, Vermont.

Long Trail, Otter Creek, and Shed beers will be brewed at the Harpoon Brewery in Windsor, Vermont, the companies said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Harpoon was founded in 1986 and Long Trail in 1989.

Mass. Bay Brewing Co. cofounder and chief executive Dan Kenary and Long Trail CEO Daniel Fulham have been friends for about 35 years.

“Through talks about all the ways we could potentially partner, it became clear that we’d be stronger together,” Kenary said in a statement.

The deal also calls for WhistlePig Whiskey, based in Shoreham, Vermont, to assume ownership of the Otter Creek and Shed brewery in Middlebury, Vermont.

“We have a shared commitment to the Vermont community and passion for making great beer,” Kenary said. “I speak on behalf of all the employee owners at Mass. Bay Brewing Company when I say that we are looking forward to the opportunity to carry on the Long Trail legacy in partnership with the folks in production, sales, and support functions who will be staying on as part of the transition.”