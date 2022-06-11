Windows open in your car on a beautiful spring or summer day. Your dog nudges its head out the window, ears flapping, mouth open and obviously enjoying the experience. But is it safe?

And how safe is it to leave a dog untethered in the cargo area of a pickup truck, or left inside a locked car when the car’s owner runs into a nearby store?

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, “un-caged dogs” that “ride in the beds of pickup trucks are at risk of severe injury.” Each year, the association says, 100,000 dog are killed by jumping or falling from a pickup truck’s cargo area.

Walking dogs on hot asphalt or sand, over-exercising a dog in hot weather, ticks, and exposure to toxic plants are just some of the concerns that various group raise as the weather warms up, and we naturally look to be outdoors with our pets.

We’ve looked at several organizations and prepared a small list of things of which pet owners should be aware in spring and summer. Here’s what we found:

Hot weather poses special risks for dogs, from an increased exposure to ticks and other insects, to sunburn and even heat stroke, warns the American Kennel Club (AKC).

“Give your dog a shady spot to hang out on hot days or keep him inside where there’s air-conditioning. Doghouses are not good shelter in the summer because they can trap heat … Fill a child-size wading pool with fresh water for your dog to cool off in.” – AKC

Never leave your pet in a closed vehicle. Here’s what Goodcalculators.com says about the heat. At 70 degrees outside, after just 10 minutes the temperature inside the car reach 89 degrees, after 20 minutes it reaches 99, after a half hour it reaches 104, and in an hour, it reaches 113. At 80 degrees outside, after just 10 minutes the temperature inside the car reach 99 degrees, after 20 minutes it reaches 109, after a half hour it reaches 114, and in an hour, it reaches 123. At 90 degrees outside, after just 10 minutes the temperature inside the car reach 109 degrees, after 20 minutes it reaches 119, after a half hour it reaches 124, and in an hour, it reaches 133.

