Four-time Infosys Hall of Fame Open singles champion and world No. 26 John Isner returns to Newport, Rhode Island next month to headline the tournament’s 2022 player field. Alongside world No. 33 Jenson Brooksby and No. 37 Alexander Bublik, Isner tops a deep list of global talent that includes 18 players ranked within the Pepperstone ATP Tour’s top-100. Included in a compelling list of veteran players are Spain’s Fernando Verdasco alongside familiar Newport faces like 2018 Champion Steve Johnson, France’s Adrian Mannarino and Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

“We can’t wait to see fans and players alike here at the International Tennis Hall of Fame for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open this July,” commented Tournament Director Brewer Rowe. “After a limited schedule last year, we’re excited to bring back a full slate of programming for fans to enjoy, and introduce several new initiatives. Our new entrance on Memorial Boulevard will be the center of activity with plenty for fans to experience.”

The Infosys Hall of Fame Open will be held July 10-17, 2022, the week after Wimbledon. Players will travel to continue the season at the only grass court venue on the ATP Tour outside of Europe, and kick off the seven-event US Open Series culminating with the US Open. Single tickets and ticket packages are on sale now, and available for purchase at infosyshalloffameopen.com/tickets.

Isner, currently the third-highest ranked American, is set to make his 10th career appearance in Newport and first since 2019. With a resume of over 13,000 career aces and 16 ATP Tour singles titles, the American is seeking to become the first five-time Infosys Hall of Fame champion. He captured his first Newport title in doubles in 2008, and later went on to win the Van Alen Cup in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2019. A singles finalist on tour already in 2022, Isner advanced to the championship match in Houston in April and owns two doubles titles this year, having won back-to-back ATP Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Miami.

Brooksby returns to Newport for the second year after his breakout performance in 2021. Upon advancing to his first singles final in his grass-court debut at last year’s Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Brooksby took the tennis world by storm weeks later at the US Open. This season, Brooksby has continued to live up to his top-50 status, advancing to the round of 16 in three ATP Masters 1000 events, including Indian Wells,

Miami, and Rome. The 21-year old notched the biggest win of his career so far at Indian Wells, knocking off world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.

Kazakhstan’s Bublik will make his third-consecutive appearance at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, where he’s emerged as a fan favorite and consistent contender. Currently ranked No. 42, Bublik is a winner on tour already in 2022, having captured the Montpellier ATP 250 title in February with a straight-sets final victory over No. 3 Alexander Zverev. This season, he’s recorded wins over some of the biggest names on tour, including a victory over French Open finalist Casper Ruud in Davis Cup qualifying.

Fernando Verdasco, one of only nine active players on tour with over 500 career victories, will make his Infosys Hall of Fame Open debut. A former world No. 7, Verdasco boasts a decorated career on every surface with seven singles titles and eight in doubles. In singles, Verdasco has reached the quarterfinals of Grand Slams four times and advanced to the semifinals of the 2009 Australian Open, and in doubles, captured the title at the 2013 ATP Finals.

The full singles main draw, qualifying draw and doubles draw when complete can be viewed online at infosyshalloffameopen.com/players.

Tickets for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open are on sale and can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com/tickets or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053.

Ticket options include individual session tickets, starting at $36 for adults for a full day of singles and doubles action, and full series tickets, which include access to the same seats for all seven days of the tournament. All ticketed fans will receive complimentary access to the ITHF Museum during tennis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including daily guided tours at 2 p.m.

Fans can additionally purchase tickets for Lleyton Hewitt’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on the evening of Saturday, July 16. Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, won the 2014 Hall of Fame Open singles and doubles title, and will be the tournament’s first former champion to earn tennis’ ultimate honor. Packages including Enshrinement Weekend experiences and tickets to Saturday and Sunday’s Infosys Hall of Fame Open action are also available at tennisfame.com/enshrinement.