The International Tennis Hall of Fame has announced that the 2022 Induction Ceremony honoring Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt will be streamed live for an international audience on Facebook.

Set for Saturday, July 16, not before 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the stream will be accessible free of charge at the ITHF’s official Facebook page and at tennisfame.com/induction.

The Ceremony will take place outdoors on the historic grounds of the ITHF in Newport, where generations of tennis’ greatest champions have received the game’s ultimate honor. Hewitt will be celebrated alongside Hall of Famers, tennis’ greatest supporters and his closest friends and family on the property’s front lawn courts.

In the United States, the Ceremony will be available to view on the Tennis Channel, which owns the domestic broadcasting rights. Fans can watch the Tennis Channel’s live coverage on July 16 via cable or streaming service.

Hewitt is a Wimbledon champion, US Open champion, and two-time Davis Cup champion. Known for his tenacity on the court, he is the youngest player to ascend to the ATP Tour’s world No. 1 ranking, which he achieved at age 20. He won 30 career singles titles and remains dedicated to his country’s tennis legacy as Australia’s current Davis Cup team captain. An inductee from the Class of 2021, Hewitt’s induction celebrations were deferred to 2022 due to travel restrictions.

Fans on Facebook are encouraged to RSVP to the Induction Ceremony live stream event page for the latest news on Hewitt’s induction, updates, and broadcast reminders prior to the event. For more information on Enshrinement Weekend, visit tennisfame.com/enshrinement.