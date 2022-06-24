- Advertisement -

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week.

This recap was put together by the Rhode Island General Assembly Legislative Press Bureau. For more information on any of these items visit www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease

Assembly approves 2023 state budget bill



The General Assembly approved a $13.6 billion state budget for the 2023 fiscal year

that provides targeted taxpayer relief and directs spending of the remainder of the

state’s American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds to strengthening existing

commitments. The bill includes raises for many health and service providers,

eliminates the automobile excise tax a year earlier than scheduled, provides economic

relief for families with children, retirees, veterans and the disabled and businesses and

invests ARPA funds in housing, infrastructure, the blue economy and more. The

budget bill (2022-H 7123Aaa) now goes to the governor, who plans to sign it

Monday.Click here to see news release.

Gun safety measures signed into law



Gov. Daniel McKee has signed bills to ban large-capacity gun magazines (2022-H

6614A, 2022-S 2653), limit sales of guns and ammunition to adults over 21 years old

(2022-H 7457aa, 2022-S 2637A), and penalize the open carrying of loaded rifles and

shotguns in public (2022-S 2825, 2022-H 7358A). The large-capacity magazines law

is sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32,

Barrington, Bristol, East Providence) and Rep. Justine Caldwell (D-Dist. 30, East

Greenwich, West Greenwich), the purchase age law by Senate Majority Whip

Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) and Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34,

South Kingstown, Narragansett), and the open carry law by Senate Majority Leader

Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) and Rep. Leonela “Leo” Felix (D-Dist.

61, Pawtucket).

Click here to see large-capacity magazines release

Click here to see purchase age news release.

Click here to see open carry news release.



Assembly approves bills to help address housing crisis.

The General Assembly approved a package of 10 bills to address the state’s housing

crisis. The legislation was backed by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23,

Warwick) and Rep. June S. Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol), chairwoman of

the Special Legislative Commission to Study the Rhode Island Low and Moderate

Income Housing Act. The bills aim to streamline development, provide more

complete and timely information about housing, and help municipalities meet their

affordable housing goals.

Click here to see news release.

Assembly approves bill to grant driving privileges to undocumented residents

The General Assembly approved legislation (2022-S 2006Aaa, 2022-H 7939A)

sponsored by Sen. Frank A. Ciccone (D-Dist. 7, Providence, North Providence) and

Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Dist. 60, Pawtucket) that allows the Division of Motor

Vehicles to issue driving privileges to undocumented residents in the state.

Applicants must present proof of paying income taxes, two primary proof of identity

documents and proof of insurance. Neither the permit nor card would be usable for

federal or state identification or voting purposes. The legislation now heads to the

governor’s office for consideration.

Click here to see news release.

Assembly OKs bill to streamline applications for senior SNAP beneficiaries



The General Assembly passed legislation (2022-S 2317, 2022-H 7068) introduced by

Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) and Rep.

Kathleen A. Fogarty (D-Dist. 35, South Kingstown) that would make it easier for

senior citizens to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by

requiring the Department of Human Services to develop a plan to streamline the

application, certification and recertification process. The measure now moves to the

governor’s office.

Click here to see news release

Assembly approves bill seeking major offshore wind energy development



Rhode Island will open the door to significantly more renewable energy for the state

under legislation passed by the General Assembly seeking the development of 600 to

1,000 megawatts of new offshore wind capacity. The legislation (2022-S

2583A, 2022-H 7971A), sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport,

Jamestown) and Rep. Arthur Handy (D-Dist. 18, Cranston) at the request of Gov.

Daniel McKee, will require Rhode Island’s primary electric distributer to issue a

market-competitive procurement for between 600 and 1,000 MW of newly-developed

offshore wind capacity no later than Oct. 15.

Click here to see news release.

Assembly OKs bill to strengthen hospital merger review



The General Assembly approved legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader

Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) and House Speaker K. Joseph

Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) to strengthen the hospital merger review process in

3 – 3 – Rhode Island. The legislation (2022-S 2349, 2022-H 8343), which now goes to the

governor, would prohibit an expedited review when the combined hospitals after a

merger would account for 20 percent or more of the hospitals in the state. It would

also expand factors that must be taken into consideration.

Click here to see news release.

Assembly bans toxic chemicals from food packaging, sets water standards



The General Assembly took steps to reduce Rhode Islanders’ exposure to toxic perand polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), toxic substances that are ubiquitous in

consumer products for their oil-repelling properties. Lawmakers approved legislation

(2022-S 2298A, 2022-H 7233A) sponsored by Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr.(D-Dist. 10,

Warren, Bristol, Tiverton) and Rep. June S. Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol)

that would provide for the Department of Health to take action to establish maximum

contaminate levels for PFAS in drinking water and set interim standards. They also

approved legislation (2022-H 7438A, 2022-S 2044A) sponsored by Rep. Terri

Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) and Sen. James A. Seveney (DDist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol, Tiverton) prohibiting PFAS from food packaging

beginning in 2024. The bill now goes to the governor.

Click here to see news release.

Assembly approves Plastic Waste Reduction Act



The General Assembly approved Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4,

North Providence, Providence) and Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee’s (D-Dist. 33, South

Kingstown, Narragansett) Plastic Waste Reduction Act (2022-S 2446, 2022-H

7065A), which is designed to reduce the use of plastic checkout bags by retail

establishments by offering recyclable bag options and providing penalties for

violations. Under the legislation, retail sales establishments would be prohibited from

making available any single-use plastic checkout bag or any paper checkout bag that

is not a recyclable paper bag or a paper carryout bag at restaurants. The legislation

now heads to the governor’s office for consideration.

Click here to see news release.

General Assembly passes child endangerment bill



The General Assembly passed legislation (2022-H 7807, 2022-S 2808) introduced by

Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) and Sen.

Leonidas P. Raptakis (D-Dist. 33, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich) that

would establish felony penalties for guardians convicted of child endangerment. The

bill would establish criminal penalties for a wanton or reckless act or omission of a

parent, guardian or any other person who has custody or control of a child, where

those acts or omissions result in substantial risk of serious bodily injury to the child or

sexual abuse of a child in their care. The legislation now heads to the governor’s

office for consideration.

Click here to see news release.